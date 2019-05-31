XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/05/2019 - 14:23 BST

You Need Him – Brighton Star Tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Land Teen Striker

 




Brighton & Hove Albion star Leo Skiri Ostigard has advised Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to swoop for Norway Under-20 scoring sensation Erling Haaland.

Haaland, who officially landed at Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window, scored an eye-catching nine goals on Thursday as Norway Under-20s crushed Honduras 12-0 at the Under-20 World Cup.  

 



The son of former Leeds United star Alf-Inge Haaland, the striker has been tipped for big things.

Haaland, 18, insists he is not thinking of moving clubs yet due to the fact he has just joined Red Bull Salzburg.
 


He told Norwegian daily VG: "I've just come to a new club, so that is not what I'm thinking about now."



But Norway Under-20 team-mate Ostigard, who is on the books at Premier League side Brighton, thinks that Manchester United boss Solskjaer needs to swoop for Haaland.

Ostigard said: "If there is one player Ole Gunnar needs, then it is Erling.
 


"The faster, the better."

Haaland played under Solskjaer at Norwegian club Molde, meaning the Manchester United boss is certain to be fully aware of what the teenage striker can do.

Leeds looked to compete with Red Bull Salzburg for Haaland last summer, but could not beat the terms put forward by the Austrians.

 