AC Milan Join Arsenal In Holding Interest In Serie A Midfielder

AC Milan are showing interest in Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, who has been linked with a summer switch to Arsenal.



Praet has quickly established himself as an integral member of the Sampdoria squad, since making the switch to Serie A from Anderlecht in 2016.











The midfielder maintained his consistent run of form during the recently concluded season and notched up 37 appearances in all competitions for Marco Giampaolo’s side.



As such, Praet has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Arsenal, who are expected to undergo a rebuilding job under Unai Emery this summer.





The Gunners sent a scout to watch Praet in action for Sampdoria towards the end of last month and have identified him as a candidate to replace the outgoing Aaron Ramsey.







However, according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, AC Milan are now showing interest in Praet.



It is claimed the AC Milan hierarchy have identified Praet to bolster their ranks during the close season, as they aim to secure a Champions League berth next season.





Despite the interest from several clubs in Praet, Sampdoria have yet to receive a bid from any of the potential suitors.



The Italian club have slapped a €25m asking price on Praet.



He is under contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until the summer of 2021.

