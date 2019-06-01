XRegister
06 October 2018

01/06/2019 - 09:52 BST

Brilliant Professional, Brilliant Person – West Ham Director of Football Praises New Boy

 




West Ham United director of football Mario Husillos firmly believes Hammers new boy Roberto has all the qualities to be successful in the Premier League.

The Hammers have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window, after securing a deal for goalkeeper Roberto on a free transfer from Espanyol.  

 



An experienced campaigner, Roberto has had a spell outside Spain before, with the goalkeeper turning out in Greece for Olympiacos.

Following the arrival of Roberto to the London Stadium, Husillos has heaped praise on the new signing, who previously worked with him at Malaga.
 


The shot-stopper made 34 appearances in La Liga during the 2017/18 campaign when Malaga were relegated, before Husillos decided to leave the club.



As such, Husillos is well aware of what Roberto can offer to West Ham and firmly believes the goalkeeper has all the qualities required to be successful in the Premier League.

“I worked with Roberto during my time at Malaga”, Husillos told the club’s official website.
 


"He is a fantastic goalkeeper, who has a great deal of experience in football, having played at the highest level.

“During his time at Olympiacos, I spoke regularly with the coaches and many of them spoke about Roberto as one of the biggest goalkeepers in the history of the club.

“He is at a brilliant age for a goalkeeper, and we are extremely happy to bring him to West Ham United.

“He is a brilliant professional and a brilliant person.

"He has all the qualities to play in the Premier League and be very successful.”

Roberto has joined West Ham on a two-year deal with the Hammers having the option to extend his contract for a further 12 months.   
 