Champions League Trophy All That’s Missing – Tottenham Hotspur Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has stressed that Spurs are very well prepared and ready to make history in the Champions League final against Liverpool this evening.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men will contest the Champions League final against Premier League rivals Liverpool in Madrid, as they aim to defy the odds yet again in Europe this season.











The north Londoners will be eyeing clinching the grand prize by piling misery on the Reds and Llorente is beaming with confidence ahead of the colossal showdown.



Despite failing to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season, Llorente has insisted Spurs want to make history by beating their rivals in the final on Saturday.





The striker also stressed that Spurs are well prepared for the final and admitted the team are raring to get on the pitch and snatch the important missing piece to their memorable European run this season.







“Now we want to make history, we have this opportunity when no one expected to see us in the final”, Llorente told Sky Italia.



“We did something wonderful, now the most important piece is missing, winning this final.





“We prepared very well and we can't wait to play the game.”



Spurs will be hoping that talismanic skipper Harry Kane is fit to play a part in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

