XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/06/2019 - 14:21 BST

Chelsea Pick Man Utd Target To Replace Eden Hazard, Asking Price Set

 




Chelsea want Manchester United target Philippe Coutinho to replace Eden Hazard this summer.

The Blues are set to grant the Belgium international his wish by selling him to Spanish giants Real Madrid.  

 



Though Chelsea face a transfer ban, an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport would be expected to at the minimum postpone it, allowing the club to do deals this summer.

Chelsea have chosen who they want to replace Hazard and, according to Sky Italia, that man is Coutinho.
 


The Blues believe the former Liverpool midfielder has the profile needed to slot in and replace Hazard at Stamford Bridge.



Coutinho's future at Barcelona has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with Manchester United being linked with wanting the Brazilian.

It is now claimed that Barcelona are prepared to sell Coutinho this summer, ending his lacklustre spell in Spain.
 


However, the Camp Nou giants want €150m for the former Liverpool star, if they are to agree to his sale.

 