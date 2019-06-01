Chelsea Pick Man Utd Target To Replace Eden Hazard, Asking Price Set

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea want Manchester United target Philippe Coutinho to replace Eden Hazard this summer.



The Blues are set to grant the Belgium international his wish by selling him to Spanish giants Real Madrid.











Though Chelsea face a transfer ban, an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport would be expected to at the minimum postpone it, allowing the club to do deals this summer.



Chelsea have chosen who they want to replace Hazard and, according to Sky Italia, that man is Coutinho.





The Blues believe the former Liverpool midfielder has the profile needed to slot in and replace Hazard at Stamford Bridge.







Coutinho's future at Barcelona has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with Manchester United being linked with wanting the Brazilian.



It is now claimed that Barcelona are prepared to sell Coutinho this summer, ending his lacklustre spell in Spain.





However, the Camp Nou giants want €150m for the former Liverpool star, if they are to agree to his sale.



