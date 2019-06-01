XRegister
06 October 2018

01/06/2019 - 18:44 BST

Fabinho Starts – Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Competition: Champions League Final
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid this evening. 

In the first all-Premier League final since 2008, Liverpool are hunting a sixth European Cup at the Wanda Metropolitano and beat Tottenham in both league meetings between the two clubs this season.  

 



The Reds mounted an astonishing comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final to book a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Boss Jurgen Klopp is without midfielder Naby Keita, who is out injured. 
 


Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while in defence he trusts in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Virgil van Dijk lines up alongside Joel Matip in the heart of defence, while in midfield Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, Georgino Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Up top, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are the goal threats.



If the Liverpool boss needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge.
 


Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Brewster, Origi, Kelleher
 