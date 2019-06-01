Harry Winks and Harry Kane Start – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League Final

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their side and substitutes for this evening's Champions League final against Liverpool.



The showpiece event will be played out at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, with Tottenham keen to turn around their fortunes against Liverpool, having lost both league meetings against the Reds this term.











Tottenham saw off Ajax in the semi-finals, launching a spectacular comeback in Amsterdam to book their place in Madrid via away goals.



Mauricio Pochettino puts his trust in Hugo Lloris in goal for tonight's game, while at the back he goes with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen as the central pairing, with Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose as full-backs.





Further up the pitch, the Tottenham manager looks to Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks in midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







Pochettino has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool



Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Aurier, Dier, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Lucas, Lamela, Lllorente

