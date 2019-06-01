He Was Small And Fat – Liverpool Star’s Former Team-mate On Crazy Rise To Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Alisson's former team-mate, Ricardo, has admitted it is crazy the heights the Liverpool goalkeeper has reached and revealed before he turned 16 he was small and fat.



Ricardo, who is currently on the books at Norwegian side Bodo-Glimt, knows Alisson from his time in Brazil, when both were teenagers.











The goalkeeper has been key in Liverpool's superb season and progression into the Champions League final.



Alisson has helped to shore up Jurgen Klopp's backline and Liverpool conceded just 22 goals in 38 Premier League games in the recently concluded campaign.





Ricardo, also a goalkeeper, admits Alisson always had talent, but says it just took time to show.







"I know Alisson from my teens", Ricardo admitted to Norwegian daily VG.



"It's crazy [what he’s done].





"He has always been very talented. At least after he turned 16 years old.



"Before that, he was a little small and fat."



Alisson's parents were unsure about their son's ability, until a coach at Brazilian club Internacional insisted he had not yet fully developed physically and was technically gifted.



Indeed, Alisson's brother Muriel was considered the better talent.



Ricardo added: "His old brother played at the same club, so he supported him all the way.



"And now Alisson is the one he is."



Muriel, who is also a goalkeeper, turns out for Portuguese side Belenenses.



