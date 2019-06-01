He’s Chirpy, Streetwise Scouser – Bolton Youth Boss Salutes Rangers and Leeds Linked Teen

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers Under-23s coach David Lee has saluted the qualities of young talent Luca Connell, who has been linked with Rangers, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.



Connell was recently included in Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland squad in a nod to his potential and the development he has made in recent months.











He had to pull out of the squad because of a thigh strain, but McCarthy was glowing in his praise of the 18-year-old midfielder.



And Lee, in words which will no doubt be listened to by Connell's suitors, is not surprised the teen talent impressed veteran boss McCarthy.





Lee told The Bolton News: "[Injuries can happen after training hard] but it was great for him to get called into the squad, I’m not surprised Mick McCarthy said how well he conducted himself, he’s a chirpy Scouser and a streetwise kid, and has that little bit of arrogance which I think you need.







"Luca has got a great future ahead of him if he can do it on a regular basis.



"This season he’ll need to knuckle down, stay within his zone and not get ahead of his station.





"I’m sure, with the right people around him, he’ll keep on the level and develop into a very good player", the Bolton youth coach added.



It remains to be seen where Connell will be continuing his development over the course of next season, with a host of clubs, including Leeds, Rangers and Tottenham, alive to his potential.



Bolton suffered relegation from the Championship this season, dropping down into League One, and will start with a 12 point deduction through entering administration.



