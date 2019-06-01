XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/06/2019 - 16:33 BST

I Like Italian Football, That’s Clear – Rafael Benitez Speaks But Coy On Newcastle Future

 




Rafael Benitez is not willing to be drawn on his future at Newcastle United, but admits he continues to keep a close eye on events in Serie A.

The former Napoli coach, who is a popular figure amongst the Newcastle faithful, sees his contract with the Premier League side expire at the end of this month.  

 



He has held talks with the Magpies about penning a new deal, but there remains little clarity over what might happen, while Newcastle are also the subject of takeover interest from the Middle East.

Benitez is not willing to be drawn on the status of his talks with Newcastle.
 


Asked if he will remain in charge, he told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: "Right now I'd rather not talk about it."



Benitez, who found success at Napoli, admits though that he continues to keep a close watch on events in Italy; he has continued to be linked with coaching posts in Serie A.

"My friends told me several rumours [about me in Italy]. I like Italian football, that is clear, but today I do not know what will happen.
 


"I follow Serie A a lot, I continue to be in contact with various players with whom I worked there. I keep a beautiful memory of those years."

The Newcastle boss worked with defender Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli, a player who is in-demand and rated as one of the top centre-backs in world football.

And Benitez admits he has kept in touch with Koulibaly, explaining: "Just a month ago I talked to him. He has grown so much, with us he did well, but he was still young. Now he has become very strong.

"I don't know [if he is worth €150m]. Now the market has become crazy, anything can happen."

Benitez led Newcastle to a finish of 13th in the Premier League this season.

 