It Still Hurts – Ajax Star Not Over Tottenham Hotspur Loss

Ajax star Daley Blind has admitted he is still hurting at the Amsterdam giants being knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Tottenham Hotspur.



The Dutch side won the first leg of the tie in London and were widely tipped to progress to the final in Madrid by taking care of business in the second leg.











But Spurs produced a heroic comeback to go through on away goals and end a glorious Champions League run for Ajax.



With the Champions League final set for this evening, Blind has admitted there is still a sharp sense of hurt at the way his side were knocked out of the competition.





The former Manchester United defender told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: "It still hurts.







"You get so close. I still have not fully coped with that dramatic development against Spurs.



"That feeling will remain for a while."





Ajax did enjoy success domestically this season, winning the Eredivisie title and picking up the Dutch Cup.



But the Amsterdam side could see several of their key players depart this summer as wealthier clubs look to raid the Johan Cruyff Arena.



