XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/06/2019 - 14:08 BST

It Still Hurts – Ajax Star Not Over Tottenham Hotspur Loss

 




Ajax star Daley Blind has admitted he is still hurting at the Amsterdam giants being knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch side won the first leg of the tie in London and were widely tipped to progress to the final in Madrid by taking care of business in the second leg.  

 



But Spurs produced a heroic comeback to go through on away goals and end a glorious Champions League run for Ajax.

With the Champions League final set for this evening, Blind has admitted there is still a sharp sense of hurt at the way his side were knocked out of the competition.
 


The former Manchester United defender told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: "It still hurts.



"You get so close. I still have not fully coped with that dramatic development against Spurs.

"That feeling will remain for a while."
 


Ajax did enjoy success domestically this season, winning the Eredivisie title and picking up the Dutch Cup.

But the Amsterdam side could see several of their key players depart this summer as wealthier clubs look to raid the Johan Cruyff Arena.

 