Jack Grealish Could Reach Eden Hazard’s Level, Striker Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham firmly believes that Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish has the potential to be on the same level as Eden Hazard in the future.



Abraham, who secured a loan switch to Villa Park last summer, was a major figure in the club's promotion from the Championship to the Premier League via the playoffs this season.











Dean Smith’s men benefitted from his goals and the leadership of Grealish, as they secured their status back in the top flight and in so doing boosted their chances of keeping the attacking midfielder.



And Abraham has heaped praise on Grealish by revealing the Aston Villa captain is like a big brother to him.





The Chelsea loanee also credited Grealish for becoming captain of such a big club at a young age and insists it must be like a dream come true for the player.







“He’s a good lad. I played at England with him a couple of years back. He was like a big brother to me, and he still is”, Abraham told Chelsea’s official website.



“Him being captain is crazy at the age of 23. It’s a dream for him. He’s a fantastic player.”





In addition to hailing his abilities with the ball, Abraham even went on to claim that he believes Grealish is right up there amongst the best players he has ever played with in his career.



The striker also believes Grealish has all the necessary attributes required to be on the same level as Hazard in the future.



“I always tell everyone he is one of the best players I have played with, along with people like Hazard”, he continued.



“He has the potential to be on that level.



"His dribbling, his vision for the game is unbelievable.”



Grealish was the subject of strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur last year.

