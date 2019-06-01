Jurgen Klopp Knew How To Do It – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Joao Carlos Teixeira has lauded Jurgen Klopp for his managerial characteristics that have made a significant impact in building a formidable team at Anfield.



Teixeira, who left Liverpool after the end of his contract in 2016, is currently plying his trade with Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese top flight.











And despite not making the grade at senior level with the Reds, Teixeira was handed his competitive debut by Klopp during the German’s first season in charge.



As such, Teixeira remains thankful to Klopp for providing him a taste of senior football with Liverpool and has lauded the tactician for his characteristics that have made the Reds a strong unit.





The Portuguese midfielder admits Klopp is very good with tactics and feels he distinguishes himself with the intensity he passes on to the players during games.







Teixeira also revealed that it was a moment of great happiness for him to play for the first team under Klopp at Liverpool and credited the German coach for making a good plan and building a solid team at Anfield in recent seasons.



“He is very good at tactics, but also [distinguishes himself] by the intensity that he imposes and the way he motivates the players to face each other and the games”, Teixeira told Lusa.





“When he came in, I was not playing.



“Two weeks later, I was already playing in the cup, which was obviously a great happiness for me.



“We already had good players, but Klopp basically knew how to build a team.



"He made a good plan and good signings.”



Klopp will be eyeing lifting his first piece of silverware with Liverpool during the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

