Leeds United Scouts To Be In Place To Check On Two Targets Today

Leeds United scouts will be in place later today to take in Ostersunds' derby clash against GIF Sundsvall at the Jamtkraft Arena.



The Whites are pushing ahead with their summer transfer window plans after securing the future of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.











Leeds have done business in Sweden in recent years and could be set to do so again this summer, with Whites talent spotters to check up on two targets.



The Yorkshire giants are keen on Hosam Aiesh and Dino Islamovic and, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, they will have scouts in place to check on the pair later today.





Ostersunds are due to entertain GIF Sundsvall in an Allsvenskan fixture, as both clubs look to improve on disappointing starts to their domestic campaigns.







Leeds target Aiesh, 24, operates in midfield and has been capped once at international level by Sweden, making his bow at the start of the year.



Islamovic, 25, plays up front as a striker and, a former Sweden Under-21 international, he joined Ostersunds in January 2018.





Aiesh has gone on record as stating that he is hoping to secure a move elsewhere this summer.



