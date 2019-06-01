Serie A Club’s Supremo Stops Talks To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not convinced about buying Kieran Trippier from Tottenham Hotspur and has stopped talks over the deal.



The Serie A side have been chasing Trippier, with the player happy to make the move to Italy if an agreement can be put in place.











But Tottenham want €26m for Trippier, while the player himself is looking for an annual salary of €2.6m.



Napoli president De Laurentiis has assessed the situation and, according to Italian outlet ArenaNapoli.it, the supremo has opted to put a stop to all negotiations to sign Trippier.





He is not convinced over proceeding with the deal on the basis of the figures needed.







Napoli are now starting to look at other options and it remains to be seen if they will return to a swoop for Trippier.



The defender also has interest from another Serie A club in the shape of Juventus.





However, the Bianconeri are not going to make any decisions in the transfer market until they have appointed their new coach.



Trippier could yet stay in the Premier League, with Manchester United having been linked with him, while he still has a contract at Tottenham which runs until 2022.



