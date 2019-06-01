XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/06/2019 - 16:06 BST

Serie A Club’s Supremo Stops Talks To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not convinced about buying Kieran Trippier from Tottenham Hotspur and has stopped talks over the deal.

The Serie A side have been chasing Trippier, with the player happy to make the move to Italy if an agreement can be put in place.  

 



But Tottenham want €26m for Trippier, while the player himself is looking for an annual salary of €2.6m.

Napoli president De Laurentiis has assessed the situation and, according to Italian outlet ArenaNapoli.it, the supremo has opted to put a stop to all negotiations to sign Trippier.
 


He is not convinced over proceeding with the deal on the basis of the figures needed.



Napoli are now starting to look at other options and it remains to be seen if they will return to a swoop for Trippier.

The defender also has interest from another Serie A club in the shape of Juventus.
 


However, the Bianconeri are not going to make any decisions in the transfer market until they have appointed their new coach.

Trippier could yet stay in the Premier League, with Manchester United having been linked with him, while he still has a contract at Tottenham which runs until 2022.

 