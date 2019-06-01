Spurs Dominated But We Knew How To Win – Liverpool Star Hails Champions League Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Liverpool winning the Champions League, after the Reds put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano this evening, and says they knew how to win despite Spurs dominating for periods.



An early penalty given to Liverpool for a Moussa Sissoko handball let Mohamed Salah fire the Reds ahead and though Tottenham enjoyed the lion's share of the possession from that point, a late Divock Origi goal sealed the deal.











Liverpool have clinched their sixth European Cup with the win and Alexander-Arnold admits it is hard to put into words what triumphing means.



He insists though that Liverpool fully deserve to win the Champions League, showing they know how to win games even when not enjoying dominance throughout much of the match.





Alexander-Arnold said on BT Sport after the match: "It's hard to put into words what's just happened.







"The season we've had, we've deserved it more than anyone else.



"The run we've had, we've beaten everyone in our path and we've done something special as well tonight.





"An early goal and a late goal has finished them off.



"We've probably been dominated for the major part of the game, but we're a world class side and we've shown we can win any way", the Liverpool defender added.



Liverpool now have silverware to show for a season which saw them only narrowly miss out on the Premier League title after finishing just a single point behind Manchester City.



The Reds will meet Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup next season.



