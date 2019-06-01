They’ve Suffered – Jurgen Klopp Dedicates Champions League Win To Family

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated the Reds' Champions League win to his family, with the German happy to break a cycle of suffering.



Klopp's men beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday evening, thanks to a penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late rifled shot from substitute Divock Origi.











Tottenham enjoyed the lion's share of the possession, but Liverpool were ruthless and took the chances when it mattered, meaning the Reds have now clinched a sixth European Cup.



For Klopp, who had only lost Champions League finals and also various cup finals before Saturday evening, the night is the best of his professional career.





And the German was quick to hail his family, who have had to sit through a period of consecutive final defeats.







Klopp said on BT Sport after the match: "I'm so happy for the boys, I'm so happy for the fans, and I'm so happy for my family; they suffer every year when we go to a final, last game of the season and then we lose it, so they deserve it more than anybody because they are so supportive.



"Did you ever see a team like this? Fighting with absolutely no fuel in the tank anymore.





"It's really the best night of my life professional wise.



"Our owners as well, they never put pressure on us, they are supportive, and then you can deliver this, it is brilliant", he added.



Liverpool pulled off a thrilling win in the semi-final over Barcelona and, though not producing the same level of excitement in the final, never looked in danger of losing once they took an early lead through Salah.



Klopp will now bid to kick on over the summer and further strengthen his squad for another tilt at the Premier League title, as well as defending the Champions League.



