Alisson Proved Big Money Quality – Liverpool Legend Lauds Display Against Spurs

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has heaped praise on Alisson after the shot-stopper’s brilliant display during the Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur.



The Reds clinched their sixth European trophy with a drab 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Spurs at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Saturday.













Despite not hitting top gear, Liverpool were able to hold on to their early lead provided by Mohamed Salah, before Divock Origi sealed the win in the 87th minute.



And although Spurs threated to spoil the party on a few occasions, particularly in the second half, Alisson was always equal to the task and secured a clean sheet in the final.





As such, the Brazilian has received encouragement from McAteer, who believes the shot-stopper was worth every penny of the transfe fee that brought him to Liverpool.







The former Reds star stressed that Alisson has been as good as Virgil van Dijk this season and admitted the goalkeeper has always stepped up whenever required.



“Alisson – that’s what you pay money for, you’re paying money for that kind of quality and when they need to step up, they step up”, McAteer said on LFC TV after the game.





“We talk about [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo because they are expansive players, they are great players, they can turn games on their head, but sometimes you have to look at keeping the ball out of the net.



“Van Dijk has been unbelievable this season, but so has Alisson.”



Alisson has kept 27 clean sheets in 51 games across all competitions for Liverpool during the recently concluded season.

