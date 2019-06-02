XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/06/2019 - 12:07 BST

Besiktas Continuing Talks To Land Everton Star

 




Besiktas are continuing talks with Everton over the possibility of landing Nikola Vlasic on a loan deal this summer.

Vlasic was deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park by Marco Silva last summer and subsequently earned himself a season-long switch to CSKA Moscow in Russia.  

 



Despite falling out of favour in England, Vlasic has enjoyed regular first team football under Viktor Goncharenko in Moscow and directly contributed to 15 goals in all competitions this season.

However, Vlasic’s future at Everton remains uncertain and he has been linked with another loan switch away from Merseyside this summer.
 


And according to Turkish daily Takvim, Besiktas are locked in negotiations with Everton over the possibility of securing a loan deal for Vlasic.



It is claimed that Besiktas have identified Vlasic as the ideal candidate to strengthen their ranks this summer, as they aim to challenge domestic champions Galatasaray next season.

As such, the Turkish Super Lig club have already initiated talks with Everton in a bid to try and secure a deal for Vlasic during the summer transfer window.
 


Everton have been satisfied with the development of Henry Onyekuru, who is on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray, and could look towards the Super Lig again to lease out another player in Vlasic.

The 21-year-old has a contract at Goodison Park that runs until the summer of 2022.

He has been capped five times by Croatia.   
 