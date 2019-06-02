Claim From Italy: Everton See Offer For 21-Year-Old Turned Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have seen a bid rejected by Serie A club Roma for winger Cengiz Under, it has been claimed in Italy.



Roma are looking to lock Under down on a new contract, but the Italian giants intend to sell the winger this summer if he does not put pen to paper.











Under, 21, has been linked with a number of clubs and Everton have tried to tempt Roma into selling by slapping in a bid.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Toffees put forward a bid of €28m for the Turkish wide-man.





But Roma knocked back the proposal, believing it undervalues the winger.







All eyes are now on whether Everton go back in with an improved bid to try to take Under to Goodison Park.



Under clocked 33 appearances for Roma over the course of the recently concluded season and chipped in with eleven assists for the Italian giants.





His deal at the Stadio Olimpico runs until the summer of 2022, but Under has been looking to renegotiate as he aims for a pay increase.



Under earns just €1m per year at Roma at present and is hoping to see his salary bumped up to between €2m and €3m.



