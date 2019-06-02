Club Brugge Open To Exit For Newcastle Target, Lazio Yet To Meet Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge are happy to cash in on Newcastle United target Wesley this summer, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Lazio on any fee.



The 22-year-old was a standout performer for Club Brugge across all competitions this season, after netting 17 goals and registering 10 assists for his team-mates.













As such, Wesley has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Newcastle, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.



However, Lazio have initiated contact with Club Brugge regarding a permanent swoop for Wesley, with the Italian club identifying the striker as a priority target.





And according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, Club Brugge are happy to cash in on Wesley this summer, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Lazio on the fee.







It is claimed there is a difference of €4m between the two sides, with Club Brugge demanding a higher fee, owing to Wesley’s impressive form this season.



Despite their interest in Wesley, Newcastle have yet to step up their interest in the Brazilian, as they continue to work around securing the future of Rafael Benitez.





And it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will look to rival Lazio, who have secured pole position in the race for Wesley.



Club Brugge have locked down Wesley to a contract with the club that runs until 2023.



He made the switch to Belgium from AS Trencin in Slovakia during the mid-season transfer window in 2016.

