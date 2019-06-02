Do Leeds Want Me, Seems Far-Fetched, Let’s Find Solution – Loanee Ahead of Summer Elland Road Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United attacker Pawel Cibicki wants a solution to his future as he looks to stay at Swedish club Elfsborg.



The Whites shipped out-of-favour Cibicki to the Swedish club on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window.











Elfsborg have an option to sign Cibicki on a permanent basis for a fee of around £800,000, but have yet to trigger the clause to keep him.



Cibicki, who appears to be firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Leeds, is keen for his future to be resolved between the two clubs and a stay at Elfsborg to be secured.





"I hope that the club are working on a solution right now", the Leeds contracted attacker told Swedish daily the Boras Tidning.







"They know where they are [with me]."



Cibicki's loan is due to officially expire in July and he feels there is little chance that Leeds will want to involve him at Elland Road moving forward.





"I would return if they come back and say that they really want me, but it is far-fetched, the best is surely to find another solution", he explained.



Elfsborg have one game remaining before a mini-break in the Allsvenskan and Cibicki admits the time off would be the perfect time for a solution to his situation to be found.



"We go on holiday on Monday and do not have a match for a few weeks, but at the same time I have to be clear with what is going to happen.



"I do not want to go on that [break], but I have told everyone involved that we should find a solution during the break."



Elfsborg are in action later today when they host Hacken in an Allsvenskan fixture.



Cibicki, 25, has netted four times in eleven league games for Elfsborg.



