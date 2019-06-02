XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/06/2019 - 16:19 BST

Eintracht Frankfurt Put Offer In For Newcastle United Target

 




Eintracht Frankfurt have slapped in an offer for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who has been linked with Newcastle United.

Trapp could move on from the Parc des Princes this summer and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs.  

 



The 28-year-old custodian, who has been linked with Premier League side Newcastle in recent weeks, has just finished a season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Now the German club are bidding to keep Trapp permanently and, according to French outlet Paris United, have offered €10m for his services.
 


PSG have yet to give Eintracht Frankfurt a response as they mull the situation with regards to their goalkeeping options next term.



Trapp, after a season of regular football in Germany, does not want to see his playing time reduced next term.

PSG have not given up on the idea of recruiting a world-class goalkeeper for next season.
 


Indeed, the French club's sporting director Antero Henrique still has Manchester United's David de Gea in his thoughts as a potential signing.

Manchester United's failure to secure Champions League football for next season has cast doubt on whether De Gea will stay at Old Trafford.

 