Eintracht Frankfurt Put Offer In For Newcastle United Target

Eintracht Frankfurt have slapped in an offer for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who has been linked with Newcastle United.



Trapp could move on from the Parc des Princes this summer and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs.











The 28-year-old custodian, who has been linked with Premier League side Newcastle in recent weeks, has just finished a season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.



Now the German club are bidding to keep Trapp permanently and, according to French outlet Paris United, have offered €10m for his services.





PSG have yet to give Eintracht Frankfurt a response as they mull the situation with regards to their goalkeeping options next term.







Trapp, after a season of regular football in Germany, does not want to see his playing time reduced next term.



PSG have not given up on the idea of recruiting a world-class goalkeeper for next season.





Indeed, the French club's sporting director Antero Henrique still has Manchester United's David de Gea in his thoughts as a potential signing.



Manchester United's failure to secure Champions League football for next season has cast doubt on whether De Gea will stay at Old Trafford.



