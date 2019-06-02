I’ll Consider My Liverpool Future After Internationals – Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool shot-stopper Simon Mignolet has revealed he will only think about his future at Anfield after his international duty with Belgium this month.



The 31-year-old failed to make an appearance for Liverpool during their recently concluded Premier League season, after warming the bench for the dependable Alisson.











Despite having a contract that runs until 2021, Mignolet has been linked with a move away from Anfield in a bid to secure regular first team football.



And ahead of what promises to be a decisive summer transfer window for him, Mignolet has revealed he will only think about his future after international duty.





The Reds custodian has been included in the Belgium squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland this month and confirmed he is not thinking about the future yet.







Mignolet also stressed he is not worried about his future, as he is solely focused on doing well with the national team.



“I'm not thinking about it yet”, Mignolet was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Derniere Heure.





“Since we're playing in the final, I've focused on training, there's a lot of talk about my future, but I'll only think about it after playing in the national team.



"So I'm not worried.”



Mignolet has earned 22 caps at senior level for Belgium.



He joined Liverpool from Sunderland during the summer of 2013.

