It’s Important – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon On Speedy Transfer Business

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has stressed that he wants signings to be made quickly at Parkhead this summer, as the Bhoys aim to build for next season.



The Bhoys clinched an unprecedented treble treble with a 2-1 win over Hearts during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park last weekend.











And in the aftermath of their triumph, Lennon was offered the opportunity to take over as permanent manager of the club ahead of the upcoming season.



Despite successfully guiding Celtic to another domestic treble after taking over from Brendan Rodgers in February, Lennon knows the job is not done yet, as he prepares for another year at the helm on a rolling 12-month deal.





As such, the Celtic boss has stressed that he wants to make new signings as quickly as possible at Parkhead this summer, in a bid to strengthen pre-season preparations.







The Northern Irishman also admitted he is excited to bring in new players during the summer transfer window and reiterated the squad should be fully ready when the Champions League qualifiers begin next month.



“In every season, at this stage you’re looking improve and that’s what we’ll endeavour to do”, Lennon told the club’s official website.





“We’ll hopefully be bringing new players in and integrating them with the quality of player that we have. First and foremost, we’ll try to recruit as best as we possibly can.



“I’m excited to bring new players in and develop the kind of player we have. It’s always been the case.



“It’s important to get players in as quickly as possible because these European qualifiers come very quickly.”



Celtic will be eyeing securing a berth in the Champions League next season, after missing out on the competition under Rodgers last year.

