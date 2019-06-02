It’s Special – Liverpool and Tottenham Target Steven Bergwijn’s Appetite Whetted By Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Steven Bergwijn has admitted he is hungry to be involved in games like the Champions League final.



The PSV Eindhoven attacker watched Saturday night's final in Madrid, with Liverpool running out 2-0 winners to pick up their sixth European Cup.











Bergwijn, who has been linked with both finalists, watched the game with the Netherlands squad, who are preparing for the Nations League final round in Portugal this summer.



And he admits evenings like the one in Madrid are ones he wants to be part of, something which surely makes both Liverpool and Spurs attractive destinations.





He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "It's wonderful for Virgil [van Dijk] and Gini [Wijnaldum] that they could win that trophy.







"I have been enjoying [watching it], it's very special.



"Of course I hope to be there someday myself.





"That's a boy's dream."



Ajax are also keen to land Bergwijn, but PSV have vowed not to sell to domestic rivals, opening the door to a switch outside of the Netherlands this summer.



