I’ve Not Thought About If Vincent Kompany Calls Me – Liverpool Star Backs New Anderlecht Boss

Liverpool custodian Simon Mignolet feels Vincent Kompany is the ideal candidate to be player-manager at Anderlecht, but admits he has not thought about how he would respond if his international team-mate wanted to take him to the Belgian giants.



Kompany, who won a historic domestic treble with Manchester City this season, has left the club after spending more than a decade at the Etihad Stadium.











The 33-year-old will take charge of boyhood club Anderlecht as a player-manager during the close season, as the Belgian giants aim to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last season.



And ahead of his first managerial bow, Kompany has received the backing of his Belgium team-mate Mignolet, who feels the defender can do well at Anderlecht.





The Liverpool shot-stopper, asked about how he would respond if Kompany wanted to take him to Anderlecht, admits he has not thought about the possibility.







And he went on to claim that Kompany has the ability to focus on many things at a time, which makes him the ideal character to combine the duties of a player and manager at Anderlecht.



“I have not thought about that yet [if Kompany called me], one thing is certain: Vincent is the ideal character to combine two functions”, Mignolet was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Derniere Heure.





“I knew that he was taking a coaching course.



"He has the habit and the ability to focus on many things.”



Kompany, who has earned 87 caps for Belgium, won 10 major honours during his trophy-laden spell with Manchester City.



Anderlecht missed out on the Belgian top flight title last season, after finishing sixth in the Championship round.

