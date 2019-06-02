XRegister
02/06/2019 - 13:31 BST

Leeds United Scouts Get Full 90 Minute Viewing of Two Targets

 




Leeds United scouts were able to watch targets Hosam Aiesh and Dino Islamovic in action for a full 90 minutes on Saturday, during Ostersunds’ 1-1 draw against rivals GIF Sundsvall in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League after their disappointing playoff semi-final defeat to Derby County last month.  

 



However, Leeds were able to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract at Elland Road for another year, as they aim to push for automatic promotion again next season.

Leeds are expected to strengthen over the summer and have had talent spotters in Sweden to watch two potential signings.
 


Leeds have zeroed in on Ostersunds duo Aiesh and Islamovic as options to strengthen their squad ahead of pre-season and sent scouts to watch the Swedish club's Saturday fixture.



And the pair clocked the entirety of the 90 minutes during Ostersunds’ 1-1 draw against rivals GIF Sundsvall at the Jamtkraft Arena on Saturday.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Aiesh and Islamovic were heavily involved in the game, as Ostersunds came from behind to salvage a point in the second half.
 


Aiesh, who was called up to represent Sweden at senior level in January, has a contract with Ostersunds until 2021 and operates as a midfielder.

Islamovic was on the books at Fulham as a youngster and plies his trade with Ostersunds as a striker.

Also in action for Ostersunds during the game was former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison.
 