Liverpool Built To Reach Finals – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs’ Shared Priorities

Mauricio Pochettino has reflected on Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League final defeat to Liverpool by conceding Spurs have had to share their priorities to pay for the new stadium.



The north Londoners succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals Liverpool during their first ever Champions League final on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.











Despite not being at their destructive best, Liverpool were able to secure the win, as Spurs were hamstrung by the early penalty they conceded, after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball.



Tottenham were let down by their productivity in the final third and suffered the killer blow in the dying embers of the game, when Divock Origi completed the rout after coming off the bench.





And following their defeat in the final, Pochettino has conceded that Spurs have had to share their priorities this season to pay for the new stadium.







The Argentine tactician claimed that Liverpool are a team built specifically over the last few years to reach finals, while his side on the other hand, have had their limitations with the lack of signings since last summer.



“We’ve been playing against a team that three or four years ago was being designed to reach finals, not necessarily to win them, but to get to them”, Pochettino told a press conference.





“We are a team that has priorities that is shared with the sporting area.



“We looked at the qualities of our players but it would have been incredible to have won this trophy and surprised people because Tottenham prioritised their stadium and spent zero on transfers.



“We’re not the smartest in the class but not the stupidest either.”



Spurs were the only club in the Premier League that did not sign any players during the summer transfer window last year, while they also made no additions in January.

