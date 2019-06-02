Maurizio Sarri Is Best Italian Coach In Game – Former Italy International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Italy international Cristian Zaccardo believes that Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri is currently the best Italian manager in the game.



Sarri led Chelsea to a finish of third in the Premier League this season, while he also guided the Blues to success in the Europa League to pick up the first major trophy of his managerial career.











But Sarri could be on the move from Chelsea this summer, with his future uncertain and Juventus interested in taking him back to Italy.



Zaccardo, who counts AC Milan, Palermo and Wolfsburg amongst his former clubs, has little doubt over Sarri's quality.





The 37-year-old does not believe there is a better Italian coach working.







He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Sarri going to Juventus: "Today, he is the best Italian coach.



"Of course, he is different from [Massimiliano] Allegri, but Sarri has proven to be very good."





All eyes are on whether Sarri stays at Chelsea or opts to call time on his brief stint at Stamford Bridge to return to his native Italy.



Chelsea worked hard to secure Sarri's release from Napoli last summer.



