Napoli Supremo Unconvinced By Cost of Tottenham Star

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis called off a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier due to the cost of the deal, it has been claimed.



Azzurri boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on Trippier and the Serie A side have been chasing the full-back in recent weeks.











It had seemed there would be a breakthrough, but De Laurentiis put a stop to all talks.



According to Italian daily the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the Napoli president came to the conclusion that the outlay for Trippier in terms of wages and transfer fee was too much for a player close to 30.





Trippier, who played in the Champions League final on Saturday, is due to turn 29 years old in September.







Now Napoli appear to be looking at other options and it remains to be seen if De Laurentiis will change his mind and re-open talks for Trippier.



Boss Ancelotti also raised the prospect of signing Diego Costa with De Laurentiis.





But the Atletico Madrid striker will turn 31 years old in October and the Napoli president feels, as with Trippier, that the cost of a deal to sign him does not make sense.



