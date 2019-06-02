XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/06/2019 - 23:10 BST

Napoli Supremo Unconvinced By Cost of Tottenham Star

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis called off a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier due to the cost of the deal, it has been claimed.

Azzurri boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on Trippier and the Serie A side have been chasing the full-back in recent weeks.  

 



It had seemed there would be a breakthrough, but De Laurentiis put a stop to all talks.

According to Italian daily the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the Napoli president came to the conclusion that the outlay for Trippier in terms of wages and transfer fee was too much for a player close to 30.
 


Trippier, who played in the Champions League final on Saturday, is due to turn 29 years old in September.



Now Napoli appear to be looking at other options and it remains to be seen if De Laurentiis will change his mind and re-open talks for Trippier.

Boss Ancelotti also raised the prospect of signing Diego Costa with De Laurentiis.
 


But the Atletico Madrid striker will turn 31 years old in October and the Napoli president feels, as with Trippier, that the cost of a deal to sign him does not make sense.

 