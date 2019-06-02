XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/06/2019 - 16:33 BST

Nottingham Forest Set Asking Price For Aston Villa Linked Joe Lolley

 




Nottingham Forest have slapped a £15m asking price on the head of Aston Villa target Joe Lolley, it has been claimed.

Villa boss Dean Smith is looking to make additions over the coming weeks as he shapes the squad at Villa Park for a season of Premier League football.  

 



He has zeroed in on Lolley, but Aston Villa will have to splash the cash to land the 26-year-old winger.

According to the Sun, Nottingham Forest want to bank £15m if Lolley is to be sold this summer.
 


Aston Villa are claimed to have offered £7m to sign Lolley from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window and it remains to be seen if they are prepared to more than double that to snap him up this summer.



The Tricky Trees have Lolley locked down on a contract at the City Ground for a further four years.

Lolley made a whopping 51 appearances for Nottingham Forest over the course of the recently concluded season, scoring 12 times and registering eleven assists.
 


In two league meetings with Aston Villa, Lolley provided five assists and scored once.

 