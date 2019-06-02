XRegister
02/06/2019 - 11:43 BST

Now Liverpool Are Feared Across Europe – Former England Star

 




Former England defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Liverpool are now feared opponents in Europe and feels they thoroughly deserved to win the Champions League this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s wretched record as a manager during major finals came to an end on Saturday in Madrid, as Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur, via a 2-0 win.  

 



The Reds took an early lead through Mohamed Salah, who scored from the penalty spot after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball, shortly after kick off.

Divock Origi’s late second half strike sealed the win, as Liverpool went on to lift their sixth European Cup and cap off their season in the best possible way.
 


And in the wake of their successful continental campaign, Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool have now become feared opponents in Europe, owing to their impressive displays this term.



The former England and Manchester United defender also feels Liverpool thoroughly deserved to be crowned champions in Madrid, despite not conjuring their best performance in the final.

“This team is going to be a feared team in Europe. Nobody wants to pull this team out the hat or play at Anfield”, Ferdinand said on BT Sport after the match.
 


“Now there's a fear, they've produced big results.

"This performance won't be talked about for years to come – we [Manchester United] didn't play well against Chelsea in 2008 but I couldn't care less.

“These boys deserve it.”

Liverpool will face Europa League winners Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup clash in Istanbul on 14th August.   
 