XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/06/2019 - 16:46 BST

Photo: We Are Hurting, Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits

 




Kieran Trippier insists Tottenham Hotspur are hurting after their defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Goals at the start and the end of the encounter at the Wanda Metropolitan in Madrid saw Liverpool run out 2-0 winners and pick up their sixth European Cup.  

 



For Spurs, a brave Champions League run came to an end and the wait for silverware under Mauricio Pochettino goes on.

Trippier believes that Tottenham must take the positives from a season that saw them reach the final and finish in the Premier League's top four.
 


But he makes no bones about admitting that Tottenham are hurting at the loss in Madrid.



Posting photographs on social media, Trippier wrote: "We are hurting from last night but must try and see the positives from another memorable season.

"A huge thanks to those that travelled out to Madrid", he added, hailing the Spurs faithful.
 


There have been question marks over whether Trippier will still be at Tottenham when the new season rolls out later this year.

The full-back is of interest to Serie A pair Napoli and Juventus, and Tottenham could sell for the right price.

 