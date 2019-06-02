Photo: We Are Hurting, Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Kieran Trippier insists Tottenham Hotspur are hurting after their defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday night.



Goals at the start and the end of the encounter at the Wanda Metropolitan in Madrid saw Liverpool run out 2-0 winners and pick up their sixth European Cup.











For Spurs, a brave Champions League run came to an end and the wait for silverware under Mauricio Pochettino goes on.



Trippier believes that Tottenham must take the positives from a season that saw them reach the final and finish in the Premier League's top four.



We are hurting from last night but must try and see the positives from another memorable season. A huge thanks to those that travelled out to Madrid pic.twitter.com/CTeUj3aZ0A — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) June 2, 2019



But he makes no bones about admitting that Tottenham are hurting at the loss in Madrid.







"A huge thanks to those that travelled out to Madrid", he added, hailing the Spurs faithful.





There have been question marks over whether Trippier will still be at Tottenham when the new season rolls out later this year.



The full-back is of interest to Serie A pair Napoli and Juventus, and Tottenham could sell for the right price.



