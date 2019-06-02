Starting Harry Kane Mistake But Not Decisive One – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino made a mistake in starting Harry Kane in the Champions League final on Saturday night, however he does not think it affected the outcome.



Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-0 in Madrid thanks to an early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late rifled shot from substitute Divock Origi.











Kane, back from injury, was started by Tottenham boss Pochettino, but looked off the pace and posed little threat to Liverpool's backline.



Lucas Moura made way for the striker, who completed all 90 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitan; the Brazilian was brought on in the second half as Spurs looked for a way back into the game.





But though Lawrenson thinks starting Kane was an error on Pochettino's part, he does not feel playing Lucas instead would have changed the outcome.







The Liverpool legend wrote in his BBC column: "Starting Harry Kane was a mistake because he looked a long way short of sharpness.



"You can be injury free but you are still not match fit if, like him, you have not played a game for more than seven weeks.





"You cannot pin Tottenham's defeat on the decision to play him, though.



"The whole team did not deliver in the final third, and Kane had no service whatsoever.



"Even if Lucas Moura had started instead, I don't think it would have changed the outcome.



"If you can't pass the ball, then it doesn't matter who is on the end of it", the former centre-back added.



While the victory in the Spanish capital means Liverpool are now celebrating their sixth European Cup, Tottenham boss Pochettino's search for a first trophy with the north London club continues.



