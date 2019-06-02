XRegister
02/06/2019 - 19:47 BST

Wolves In Touch But Napoli Try To Use Midfielder To Lower Valencia Star’s Price

 




Wolves remain keen on Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara, but the Italian giants are trying to use the player to lower the price of Valencia's Rodrigo.

Napoli have identified the 28-year-old as the ideal man to link up with Arkadiusz Milik up top and are working on doing the deal.  

 



Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Rodrigo and Napoli are looking to include Diawara in the negotiations to lower the price of the Valencia man, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

However, there remains interest in Diawara from Wolves and it is claimed the Premier League side have been in touch, with super agent Jorge Mendes leading the discussions.
 


Diawara struggled to win over Ancelotti throughout the season in Italy and Napoli are prepared to offload the midfielder.



He made just 13 appearances in Serie A this season, while he failed to make an appearance in the club's Champions League campaign.

Diawara warmed the bench as an unused substitute in five of Napoli's group games.
 


The Wolves target has another two years left to run on his contract with Napoli.

 