You’re What Jurgen Klopp Needs, Ex-Dutch International Tells Tottenham Hotspur Target

Former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp has told Tottenham Hotspur target Donny van de Beek that he would be the perfect fit for Liverpool.



Van de Beek was one of the standout performers for Ajax last season, as they clinched the domestic double and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.











The 22-year-old scored 17 goals and registered 13 assists for his team-mates in all competitions and has subsequently piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe.



Tottenham have been linked with a swoop for Van de Beek this summer, with the Dutchman seen as a Christian Eriksen replacement, while Ajax want to reward him with an improved contract to fend off interest from abroad.





But as far as Van de Beek's next club is concerned, former Netherlands star Van der Gijp has claimed the midfielder would be the perfect fit for Liverpool and is what Jurgen Klopp is looking for.







The former Netherlands attacker feels Van de Beek would fit like a glove at Anfield, as the European champions, he feels, lack a goalscoring midfielder.



“Van de Beek would be a perfect player for Liverpool”, Van der Gijp said on Dutch TV show Veronica Inside, during the Champions League final.





“He is exactly what Klopp is looking for.



"Someone with a lot of running ability, who never gives up at home and also has scoring ability.



“He needs that in midfield.



"Will the [Liverpool] midfielders hit the target once? I don't think so.



"They haven't even been around [the penalty box] yet.”



Van de Beek’s current contract with Ajax runs until the summer of 2022.

