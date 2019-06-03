Blackburn CEO Weighs In On Chase For Rangers Target Patrick Bauer

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott has weighed in on the transfer chase for Rangers target Patrick Bauer, who is out of contract at League One playoff winners Charlton Athletic.



Bauer scored deep into stoppage time to hand the Addicks a 2-1 win over Sunderland in the final of League One playoffs, securing their ticket to the Championship.











The 26-year-old is now a man in demand due to his contractual situation, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers linked, while Waggott's Blackburn are also keeping close tabs on the situation.



Charlton are hoping to lock Bauer down on a new deal and have, it is claimed, become increasingly confident they can do so.





Blackburn CEO Waggott has weighed in on the situation around Bauer and believes his contractual status does mean that there will be a host of clubs keen on him.







"It’s the nature of the game. Patrick Bauer is out of contract and then he scores the winner in the last minute of the play-off final and he’s written into Charlton folklore", Waggott was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.



"That changes the dynamics on that straight away, the fans will be desperate for him to stay.





"There will be pressure down at Charlton, they are coming up from the Championship [League One].



"Agents have a job to do though and they will talk to you and to other clubs as well."



It is unclear how many firm proposals Bauer's agents are currently wrestling with, as their client decides his future.

