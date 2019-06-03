Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Keen To Beat Leeds United and Rangers To Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Scottish champions Celtic are looking to win race for Rangers and Leeds United target Luca Connell, according to the Bolton News.



The 18-year-old Bolton Wanderers starlet was recently included in the senior Republic of Ireland squad for the first time and is a highly rated talent.













The youngster does not have a professional contract with the Trotters and could be signed for a compensation fee if a club secure his services.



Bolton could, it is claimed, earn around £300,000 at a tribunal for the player, but the amount would take a substantial hit if the midfielder decides to ply his trade in Scotland with Celtic or Rangers, as the clubs would only need to pay a cross-border tribunal fee.





It has been claimed that the Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is interested in the player's services and is plotting a swoop to take Connell to Celtic Park.







Bolton, who have nurtured the player since the age of nine, triggered a 12-month extension to his scholarship contract in May.



The Liverpool-born teenager has no shortage of clubs that have noticed his talent, with, in addition to Rangers and Leeds, Sheffield United, Wolves and Norwich City all in the mix.





Celtic boss Lennon had a spell in charge of Bolton between 2014 and 2016.

