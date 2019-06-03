XRegister
03/06/2019 - 19:35 BST

Claim From France: Situation Could Turn In Tottenham Hotspur’s Favour In Chase For Target

 




Lyon could be willing to soften their stance on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele if Tottenham Hotspur are willing to do business before the end of this month.

Spurs are desperate to snap up the midfielder, with Mauricio Pochettino wanting to make a splash in the transfer window this summer.  

 



Lyon want between €80m and €100m for Ndombele, and it is claimed they have already rejected a proposal from Spurs because it did not get close to the €80m mark.

But, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Lyon could be willing to compromise if Tottenham return with an improved bid.
 


The Ligue 1 club are prepared to let Ndombele go and want a transfer done and dusted before 30th June, something which would allow it to be included in this year's financial accounts.



It is claimed Tottenham could quickly come back with a new bid given the importance Pochettino has placed on landing the player.

But Tottenham are not alone in their admiration of Ndombele.
 


Juventus continue to keep tabs on the situation regarding the midfielder, while Paris Saint-Germain remain a potential destination.

 