Fiorentina Insist Juventus and Liverpool Linked Federico Chiesa Will Not Leave

Fiorentina have insisted that Juventus and Liverpool linked Federico Chiesa will not be leaving the club during the summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Serie A, following his progression through the ranks at Fiorentina in recent years.











As such, Chiesa has popped up on the radar of several clubs over the course of the season, being linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.



In addition to interest from England, Chiesa has also turned heads in Italy, with both Inter and Juventus eyeing launching a swoop for him in the summer transfer window.





However, La Viola have now insisted in a statement that Chiesa will not go this summer.







The Italian club released a statement that dismissed the talk of Chiesa making a move away from Tuscany by stating the club intend to retain him next season.



La Viola have locked down Chiesa to a contract that runs until the summer of 2022.





The Italy international directly contributed to 21 goals in all competitions for Fiorentina last season.



However, Vincenzo Montella’s men endured a disappointing Serie A campaign last season, where they finished 16th in the league.

