For Me, He Must Stay – Chelsea Star On Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri feels Maurizio Sarri should continue at Stamford Bridge for another season, despite the links with Juventus.



Sarri, who took over at Chelsea last summer, has enjoyed success by winning the Europa League and finishing third in the Premier League this season.











However, the Italian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, after a turbulent debut season in charge of the English giants.



Juventus have been mooted as Sarri’s next destination, with the Italian champions willing to meet the financial demands required to snare him away from west London.





Despite the talk of Sarri leaving Chelsea for Juventus, Emerson feels the Italian coach should continue with the Blues for another season in the Premier League.







The full-back, who is currently preparing for European Championship qualifiers with Italy, revealed that he wants Sarri to continue at Chelsea, but admits anything can happen in football.



“It's always difficult to talk about these things”, Emerson was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





“I think that for the season we had together, it wasn't easy, but I think it was a good year.



“For me he must stay, [but] in football you never know.”



In addition to the interest in Sarri, Juventus are also believed to keeping a close eye on Emerson, who joined Chelsea from Roma last year.

