06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/06/2019 - 21:15 BST

Genoa Looking To Grab Newcastle United Linked Teenager

 




Genoa are looking to sign Newcastle United target Eddie Salcedo on a two-year loan deal from Inter.

The young striker is on loan at Inter from Genoa, but the Nerazzurri have an option to sign him permanently for €8m which they will take up.  

 



Inter are deciding what to do with Salcedo going forward though and, according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, a return to Genoa is on the cards.

A two-year loan with Genoa could be agreed by Inter.
 


Newcastle recently slapped in an enquiry about Salcedo as they looked at the possibility of taking him to St James' Park.



But the trend appears increasingly towards a stay in Italy for the teenager.

Inter will hope if they do loan the 17-year-old to Genoa that he can start to enjoy senior football and kick on with his development.
 


Salcedo netted 13 goals at youth level for Inter this season and also appeared in the UEFA Youth League.

 