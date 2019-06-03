Get Him – Galatasaray Boss Tells Club To Land Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray boss Faith Terim has been left impressed by Marko Grujic's performances this season and has asked the club to sign him, according to Turkish daily Takvim.



Grujic spent last season at Hertha Berlin on loan from Premier League giants Liverpool and made an impression in the Bundesliga.













The Serbian national team midfielder was Jurgen Klopp's first acquisition after taking charge of the Merseyside outfit, signing the player from Red Star Belgrade for a reported fee of £5.1m in January 2016.



Having struggled to break into the first team, he was loaned out to Cardiff City in January 2018. Upon completion of his stint in Wales, he joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan last summer.





In the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, he managed to string together some impressive performances, securing five goals in 22 appearances for the German side.







Terim, who is plotting an overhaul for the summer, has been left impressed by his stint in Bundesliga and has asked the Turkish giants to get the midfielder on their books.



Hertha Berlin also want to re-sign Grujic, while Werder Bremen are keen.





Grujic, who has made eight appearances for Serbia, still has over four years remaining on his contract with Liverpool.

