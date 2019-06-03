Get Ready For Exciting Season – Leeds United Star Convinced Whites Will Kick On

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson firmly believes Leeds United are set to enjoy an exciting year under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship next season.



The Whites missed out on securing promotion to the Premier League, following their playoff semi-final defeat to Derby County last month.











However, Leeds have extended Bielsa’s contract for another year and will be raring to get back on the pitch, in a bid to have another go at clinching promotion.



And ahead of their pre-season preparations, Jansson has claimed that Leeds are set to enjoy an exciting year under the guidance of Bielsa next season.





The defender tipped his hat towards Bielsa for the positive change the tactician has brought to Leeds, since taking over at Elland Road last summer.







Jansson even went on to claim that Leeds had the best team in the Championship last season and as such, feels they will only improve during Bielsa’s second season in charge at Elland Road.



“It means a lot to the club [that he is staying], he has changed the club in every way, both on and off the pitch, especially on [the pitch]”, Jansson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.





“In my opinion, we had the best team.



"If you check statistically, as Bielsa loves [to do], we were top two guaranteed, but there were small details that made us unable to do so.



“Now he gets another year and the players who are left know what it is about now.



“We know what we have to prepare for and I am convinced that the damage will be smaller this year and the players that come in will raise the team even more.



“It will be an incredibly exciting year for Leeds.”



Jansson notched up 41 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season.

