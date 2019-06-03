Hertha Berlin Admirers of Wolves Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin are admirers of Napoli midfielder Amdaou Diawara, who has been linked with a summer switch to Wolves.



Diawara was reduced to being a bit-part player in Naples during Carlo Ancelotti’s first season in charge of Napoli, as they finished runners-up behind champions Juventus.













The 21-year-old made just 13 appearances in Serie A last season and failed to step up after the departure of Marek Hamsik, owing to an injury.



Napoli are fully prepared to cash in on Diawara this summer for the right price.





Wolves have been in touch with Napoli over the possibility of a deal, while the Italian club have also identified several other options, as they aim to offload Diawara during the summer transfer window.







Diawara is attracting attention from across Europe and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, is admired by German side Hertha Berlin.



It is claimed the Bundesliga club have been tracking Diawara, though it is unclear if they could reach the figures needed by Napoli.





Napoli turned down an offer of €40m for Diawara last summer and are not minded to go below that sum this summer.



The Guinean has a contract with Napoli that expires in the summer of 2021.

