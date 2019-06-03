XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/06/2019 - 11:20 BST

I Have To Keep Everything Open – Liverpool and Spurs Target On Possibility of Ajax Switch

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Steven Bergwijn has refused to rule out the possibility of joining Ajax this summer by revealing he wants to keep every option open.

Bergwijn, who joined the PSV Eindhoven academy from Ajax in 2011, quickly progressed through the ranks at the Philips Stadion.
 
 



The 21-year-old produced another stellar campaign for the Eredivisie club last season, after scoring 15 goals and notching up 13 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

As such, Bergwijn has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool and Dutch champions Ajax this summer.
 


Despite the interest from rivals Ajax, PSV have maintained they will not sell Bergwijn to their direct rivals, if they are to cash in on him during the summer transfer window.



However, Bergwijn has refused to rule out the possibility of joining Ajax this summer, by revealing he wants to keep all his options open at the minute.

When asked about the possibility of joining Ajax, Bergwijn told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “I have to think about that.
 


“They did well this year, were fantastic in the Champions League, played beautiful football.

“But that is no guarantee for next year, you don't know who will leave and who will stay.

“I just have to be calm and keep everything open.”

Bergwijn has a contract with PSV that runs until the summer of 2022.   
 