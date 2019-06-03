I’m Taking It Day By Day – Leeds United Star On Transfer Possibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson is leaving his future firmly in the hands of Leeds United, with the defender taking things day by day over the summer transfer window.



Leeds have been tipped to make player sales over the course of the summer after missing out on promotion to the Premier League – and Jansson is a saleable asset.











Winger Jack Clarke has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips is on Norwich City's radar.



Centre-back Jansson, also considered a key man at Leeds, has been linked with a switch to the Premier League repeatedly over the last year and has admitted wanting to play in the top flight, albeit with the Whites.





But the defender is not about to push for an exit and is happy to let Leeds speak to any interested clubs before things reach his agent.







"I take it as it comes, day by day", he told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.



"Now it's just the national team that is on the table, then it is my holiday, then it is Leeds.





"If something should come up, it is between that club and Leeds, then my agent would do the rest."



However, Jansson insists he feels happy at Leeds.



"But I feel great and my wife is happy and my child is happy as well", he added.



Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani has warned of a tough summer window for the club as they look to both balance the books and strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's squad.



The Yorkshire giants were forced to cash in on Ronaldo Vieira last summer to bring money into the Elland Road coffers.






