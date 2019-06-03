XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/06/2019 - 10:41 BST

I’m Taking It Day By Day – Leeds United Star On Transfer Possibility

 




Pontus Jansson is leaving his future firmly in the hands of Leeds United, with the defender taking things day by day over the summer transfer window.

Leeds have been tipped to make player sales over the course of the summer after missing out on promotion to the Premier League – and Jansson is a saleable asset.  

 



Winger Jack Clarke has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips is on Norwich City's radar.

Centre-back Jansson, also considered a key man at Leeds, has been linked with a switch to the Premier League repeatedly over the last year and has admitted wanting to play in the top flight, albeit with the Whites.
 


But the defender is not about to push for an exit and is happy to let Leeds speak to any interested clubs before things reach his agent.



"I take it as it comes, day by day", he told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

"Now it's just the national team that is on the table, then it is my holiday, then it is Leeds.
 


"If something should come up, it is between that club and Leeds, then my agent would do the rest."

However, Jansson insists he feels happy at Leeds.

"But I feel great and my wife is happy and my child is happy as well", he added.

Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani has warned of a tough summer window for the club as they look to both balance the books and strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

The Yorkshire giants were forced to cash in on Ronaldo Vieira last summer to bring money into the Elland Road coffers.


 