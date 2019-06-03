Incoming Arsenal Technical Director Set To Make Mark With Teen Talent Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Edu will snap up Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano as his first signing for Arsenal, with the Brazilian set to move to the Emirates after he turns 18, it has been claimed.



Former Arsenal midfielder Edu has agreed in principle to become the Gunners' new technical director this summer.













He is currently working for the Brazilian football federation and is expected to join the Premier League giants after the conclusion of Copa America in July.



After missing out on Champions League football in Unai Emery's debut season, the London side are desperate to bring in reinforcements in the summer.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Martinelli will be the first player through the door when Edu takes his role.







It is claimed that the deal has already been agreed, and the forward will be unveiled at the Emirates after he turns 18 on 18th June.



Edu will be hoping that the arrival of Martinelli is a success as he looks to make his mark in his new role at the Premier League giants.





Martinelli's contract with Brazilian side Ituano runs until February 2022.

