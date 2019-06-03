XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/06/2019 - 20:00 BST

Inter Mulling Future of Arsenal Target, Player Does Not Want To Move

 




Inter are mulling what to do with Arsenal target Ionut Radu, who wants to stay at Genoa.

The goalkeeper is attracting interest from Arsenal as they look for cover for Bernd Leno for next season.  

 



Radu is on loan at Genoa from Inter, where he has enjoyed regular first team football, clocking 33 appearances in Serie A this season and keeping six clean sheets.

According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri have not yet decided what they want to do with the 22-year-old.
 


They could look to sell him to earn a big profit, something which would put Arsenal in the mix to sign him, or sell him but with a buy-back clause, while another loan is also possible.



But Radu's preference currently remains to stay at Genoa, where he is able to feature on a regular basis.

The Romanian has another two years left on his contract at the San Siro with Inter.
 


Radu came through the youth ranks at Inter, being snapped up by the Italian giants in 2013.

 